Apple's Next iPhone Called 'Ferrari' Might Pack Borderless OLED Display, Suggests Leak

Apple usually introduces two iPhones every year: one being the regular one and the other is the Plus model. Considering that, 2017 can be a different year for Apple as the company might go out of the league and launch three new smartphones. The decision is assumed to be based on the company's initiative to cope up with the business loss after Apple's annual sale dropped for the first ever time after 2011.

According to media reports, the three new smartphones might come with designated names - D20, D21, and D22. Out of the three, the first two are likely to be named iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, whereas the third one is expected to be launched with an internal codename called Ferrari.

SEE ALSO: Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Still the Most Used Smartphone, Beats LG V20 and OnePlus 3T in User Base



The smartphone with the new codename is rumored to be a high-end version stuffed with exotic technology model and is expected to come packed with a glass sandwich design, a borderless OLED display, invisible home button, wireless charging option and more, all under internal codename "Ferrari".

Rumors claim that Ferrari will sport a large AMOLED panel allowing the users to have an edge-to-edge experience. It will also come with a substantial internal redesign, which will possibly divide the logic board into two discrete units connected by a flex cable, reports suggest.

SEE ALSO: Apple and OnePlus Might Kick Off Local Manufacturing of Their Products in India by Early 2017



The leak suggests that Apple might consider relocating the SIM card tray towards the bottom of the handset to make room for internal components akin to the current iPad Pro layouts.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals