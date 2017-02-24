LeEco is adding an app drawer feature to its Le Pro3 and Le S3 smartphones

LeEco smartphones have been missing the app drawer feature and after several feedbacks from the customers the company is finally adding it to the smartphones.

LeEco is rolling out its latest update to its Le Pro3 and Le S3 smartphones this week and it brings with it an app drawer feature to the company's EUI skin of Android. The app drawer will be visible right above the virtual home key instead of the Live entertainment icon, and the apps will now appear there.

SEE ALSO: LeEco Le2 now availabe in Gold variant

However, this is a welcome move from the company and it should now help users to open all installed apps from the drawer. It will also help them keep their home screen clean and less messy.

Additionally, this is not the only update that users are getting. Apart from the app drawer, the update will bring key improvements to the phone's cameras. The Le S3 will be getting better low-light performance with faster speeds when connected to Wi-Fi whereas the Le Pro3 will get improvements to HDR.

The update should reach the smartphone owners in the next few days.

Source