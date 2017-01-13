LeEco is offering attractive deals on purchasing Le 2 from Snapdeal

LeEco, the Chinese conglomerate, in collaboration with Snapdeal is offering attractive deals on purchasing the LeEco Le 2 smartphone from the e-commerce website. The offer will be valid only on 15th January, i.e., the coming Sunday.

Interested users can purchase the smartphone from Snapdeal to avail offers like 10% discount on all Credit and Debit cards, flat 8% discount on flight bookings (valid only on Jet Airways, Economy class), and free home delivery of Jio SIM. Regarding the Jio SIM, users will receive a registration link after a week of phone delivery via email.

Also Read: LeEco Le 2 With 3GB RAM and 64GB Storage Is Now Available in India at Rs. 13,999

Also, 300 lucky customers purchasing the 3GB+64GB version of Le 2 will get the additional benefit of a free CDLA Headset for an enhanced music experience on their Le 2.

LeEco recently started retailing the 64GB variant of Le 2 on Snapdeal which was only available in offline stores earlier. Le 2 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display and comes with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor. In addition, the Le 2 incorporate CDLA Standard, patented by LeEco that enables end-to-end lossless digital music transmission.