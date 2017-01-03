LeEco Le 2 With 3GB RAM and 64GB Storage Is Now Available in India at Rs. 13,999

LeEco, the Chinese conglomerate had just announced an upgraded version of Le 2 smartphone that was launched in June last year. Most of the specs still remain the same except for the fact that the smartphone now offers 64GB of storage space as opposed to 32GB storage on the actual Le 2. In terms of pricing, the smartphone can be purchased at Rs. 13,999 exclusively via Snapdeal.

It’s worth noting the fact that the actual Le 2, when launched in India, was limited to the offline market space. Considering the fact that the original Le 2 had only 32GB of storage space without the luxury of expandable storage, the new 64GB variant comes as the pleasant addition for those who like to hoard tons of multimedia files. That said, it is for you to decide if you’re going to spend additional Rs. 2,000 just to get extra storage space.

To give you a fair idea, the handset features a Snapdragon 652 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 5.5-inch Full HD display, 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, 8MP selfie camera, Android 6.0 Marshmallow, fingerprint sensor, and a 3,000mAh battery.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, and GPS among others.

The Le 2 comes in Rose Gold color, and the 64GB variant is up for grabs for Rs. 13,999 exclusively on Snapdeal.

