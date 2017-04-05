LeEco Le Max 3 images leaked ahead of April 11 launch

LeEco may be gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the coming days. While there have already been a lot of rumors and leaks in the past regarding the LeEco's upcoming device, new photos of the smartphone dubbed as Le Max 3 or Le X850 has surfaced online revealing great details about the smartphone.

Besides, the new leaked photos which have been clicked from many angles show the complete design aspect of Le Max 3. The smartphone seems to have simplified metal uni-body design with antenna lines placed at the top end and bottom end of the smartphone. The display seems to be vibrant with not so gimmicky icons. The smartphone also seems to have narrow bezels.

SEE ALSO: LeEco to launch a new smartphone with massive battery and Android Nougat 7.1.2

There are the usual volume rockers and power button at the side, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a secondary microphone at the top, USB Type-C port and two speaker grills at the bottom, microSD card slot and sim slot at the side. Coming to the back, the smartphone seems to feature dual cameras with LED flash and a fingerprint sensor below the camera. There is also the LeEco branding at the rear. At the front, there is a camera and some kind of sensor. It is unclear whether the device will feature capacitative keys or not.

SEE ALSO: LeEco Le Max 2 with 6GB RAM now available at Rs 46,202: Consider these options as well

One of the images also reveal some key specifications of the device such as the smartphone is running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and it will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 821 chipset.

In any case, the LeEco Le Max 3 also known as Le X850 is expected to be launched on April 11. We should have all the details after it goes official.

Source