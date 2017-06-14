LeEco Le Max 3 live images surface online

LeEco is one of the China-based smartphone manufacturers that is striving hard to grab a significant market share. Since the past few months, we have been coming across reports regarding the upcoming LeEco allegedly smartphone dubbed LeMax 3.

Now, we have more images of the LeEco Le Max 3, thanks to Slashleaks that reveals leaks about upcoming smartphones. The website gives us another look at the LeEco device in the making. Notably, this is not the first time that the images of the Le Max 3 have hit the web. Previously, we had come across the details about this handset as it was spotted on the Geekbench benchmark database. The latest set of leaked images makes us believe that the launch of this smartphone could be soon.

Don’t expect flagship specs From the leaked specifications of the LeEco Le Max 3, it is clear that the device will not arrive with flagship specs. While the current flagship smartphones from other manufacturers have the Snapdragon 835 SoC, this one is said to employ the Snapdragon 820 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity. Nougat isn’t there The device in question is likely to run on the dated Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box instead of Android 7.0 Nougat. We can expect it to receive the Nougat update after its launch. Dual camera setup As the dual camera setup at the rear has become an unwritten norm among high-end smartphones, it looks like the LeEco Le Max 3 features such a camera arrangement. The device seems to have dual-lens rear cameras at the middle inside an enclosure. Circular fingerprint scanner Below the dual camera setup at the rear, there is a circular fingerprint sensor. The leaked render makes it clear that the device has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Furthermore, there is a USB Type-C port at the bottom of the phone. Possible looks of LeEco Le Max 3 A couple of renders of the Le Max 3 show that the smartphone will feature a 5.5-inch Quad HD 1440p display. Also, there is a 5MP selfie camera at the top bezel and no physical buttons at the bottom.