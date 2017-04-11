LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition launched: Price, specifications and more

We had reported earlier that LeEco was going to launch a new edition of the Le Pro 3 smartphone on April 11. As scheduled, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched the new smartphone with an AI assistant.

Dubbed as the LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition, this smartphone comes with interesting features and it is also the company's first smartphone with a dual camera setup. The pre-orders for the smartphone in China is already live, more so it was opened soon after the launch As for the sale, the new smartphone will be available from Friday, April 14 onwards.

Interestingly, it will come in two variants depending on the chipset and storage capacities. Thus it will be either Helio X23 SoC model with 32GB storage priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 16,800) and Helio X27 SoC model with 64GB storage priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 22,500).

However, the key highlight of the LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition is its AI-based voice assistant. The company is calling it LeLe. Talking about the functionality, LeLe is activated whenever the screen is turned off. The voice Assistant seems to be integrated with LeEco's apps as well as some third-party apps as well. As it is with any AI-based assistant these days, LeLe is also supposed to learn the device usage habits from the user and get better with time while making tasks much easier every time.

On the other hand, apart from the AI-based voice assistant, the LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition also has a dual camera setup. As such, the smartphone sports two 13-megapixel rear sensors, where one will capture monochrome information and the other will capture the color details. Additionally, the sensors are coupled with f/2.0 aperture lenses, PDAF autofocus, and dual-LED flash. The company has also said that the camera app will integrate with the Le IMAGE AI engine that combines together the images. As for the front camera, the LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition features an 8-megapixel sensor with a f/2.2 aperture and a 76.5-degree wide-angle lens.

On the software front, the dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition runs EMUI 5.9 based on Android Marshmallow. Further, the smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display. And again, the Standard variant is powered by a 2.3GHz deca-core MediaTek Helio X23 SoC, while the Eco variant is powered by a 2.6GHz deca-core Helio X27 SoC. Besides both, the variant is having 4GB of RAM.

The smartphone includes connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, USB Type-C, and NFC. The device is backed by a 4000mAh battery. Finally, the LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition measures 152.4x75.1x7.5mm and weighs 168 grams and it will be available in Gold, Rose Gold, and Black color options.