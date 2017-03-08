LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite Edition with 4GB RAM and 16MP camera launched at Rs. 16,427

While many Chinese brands are aggressively launching new smartphone or the other, it had been some time since LeEco unveiled any new smartphone in the market. However, to resume its game in the smartphone world, the company has just launched a new smartphone dubbed as the LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite Edition.

As a new smartphone launch is always exciting, let's get down to what the new smartphone has to offer.

To begin with, the LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite Edition features a 5.5-inch Full HD display with the 2.5D curved glass running over the top. The smartphone has a metal unibody design as well.

Under-the-hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chipset which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage which can be expanded via microSD card.

Coming to the cameras which you all are interested in the most, the smartphone sports a 16MP Sony IMX298 sensor (f/2.0 aperture) at the back and an 8MP (f/2.2 aperture) sensor at the front for selfies. On the software front, the new smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the company's EUI 5.8 custom skin on top. Additionally, the smartphone will draw its power from a 4,070mAh battery. LeEco also claims that it has support for Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 technology. However, there is no NFC support on the Le Pro 3 Elite Edition.

Talking about the availability and the price, the smartphone will cost CNY 1699 (approx Rs. 16,427) and is available in China only as of now. The smartphone is up for sale on various Chinese websites like JD.com, lemall.com, tmall.com.

