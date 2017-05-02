LeEco Le X920 live images leaked: Comes with Snapdragon 820 SoC

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer LeEco has been facing a financial crisis since quite some time now. Despite that, the company is reportedly working on a new smartphone dubbed as the LeEco Le X920. Days ago a few images and a hands-on video of the alleged device was spotted online. Now, some shots of what is believed to be of the LeEco Le X920 have surfaced.

Apart from allowing us to take a look at the phone, the latest leaks also reveal some of its main specifications. As seen from the images, the front-facing camera of the LeEco Le X920 comes equipped with a LED flash. While on the rear, there is a single primary camera teamed with laser autofocus and a LED flash. Besides this, a fingerprint scanner is housed at the back below the camera setup.

Processor This above image is a screenshot of the "About Phone" screen. It confirms the name of the device is Le X920. The image further reveals that the smartphone will run on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system along with EUI 5.6. It will be powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor clocked at 2.15 GHz. Display and storage capacity According to earlier rumors, the Le X920 will feature a large 6.3-inch quad HD display with the resolution of 1440x2560 pixels. As far as the storage space is concerned, the device is expected to come with 64GB of default storage capacity bundled with 4GB of RAM. Optics and battery Talking about cameras, it is rumored to flaunt a 22.5MP rear shooter as well as an 8MP front camera for selfies. The rumors also suggested that the Le X920 will pack a 3700 mAh battery inside. Launch imminent This image hints that LeEco plans to launch the Le X920 phone shortly. While the company hasn't made any comments yet, hopefully, it will shed some light on this matter in the following days.

