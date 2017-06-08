LeEco Le X920 live images, screenshots and key specs leaked online

It looks like LeEco is working on a new smartphone and if reports are to be believed then the company might launch the device soon in the market as well.

However, as it may take some time for the device to go official, details about the smartphone have leaked online. The smartphone which has appeared comes with the model number LeEco Le X920 and many reports suggest that it is the successor to Le Max 2 smartphone. Several hands-on or real life images of this handset as well as screen shots of the device have been uploaded on the Chinese website Weibo.

Well, looking at the images it seems that the Le X920 is the same smartphone that we had seen a month ago. And just to recall, the images of the alleged handset was leaked earlier. The handset was also spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site with specs like Snapdragon 820, 4 GB of RAM, and Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. Now, the new screenshots confirm the same.

In any case, coming back to the live images of the device, the LeEco Le X920 comes with a unique camera setup. It further looks like the cameras will be assisted by a laser autofocus tech, a camera sensor, and a dual-LED flash.Below the camera is the fingerprint scanner.

Talking about the front side, it seems there is a LED flash for the selfie camera. There is no physical Home button which indicates that it will be featuring capacitive buttons.

As for the screenshots, it shows the "About Phone" section of the phone. From that, we can make out the model number of the device which is Le X920. Further, the smartphone is powered by quad-core Snapdragon 820 2.15 GHz processor. The smartphone seems to be running on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow with customized EUI 5.6 on top. The screenshots also reveal that the smartphone is featuring 4 GB RAM along with native storage of 64 GB. There is also a screenshot of the phone showing that it has scored 120,799 on AnTuTu benchmarks.

Well, that is pretty much about it regarding today's leak. However, we are expecting the company to launch the alleged LeEco Le X920 soon.

While the launch is imminent, here are some of the rumored features and specs of the smartphone. LeEco Le X920 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch QHD display, USB Type-C, 3700mAh battery, have 22.5-megapixel Sony IMX318 camera on the back and an 8-megapixel front camera.