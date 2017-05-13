LeEco Le X920 spotted on Geekbench: Confirms SD 820 SoC

A few days back, we told you about the leaked live images of the alleged LeEco Le X920, which allowed us to take a peek into some of its specifications. The leak also hinted that the Chinese company can come up with the phone soon.

Yet again, the smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number LeMobile Le X920. Interestingly, the details provided by the benchmark listing are in line with the previous rumors. The LeEco Le X920 seems to come equipped with a Snapdragon 820 chipset. The benchmark platform has further disclosed that the handset will have 4GB of RAM. On the software front, it will run on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system.

As you can see from the image, the LeEco phone has scored 1774 points on the single-core test, while on the multi-core test it has managed to get 3955 points.

The information obtained from the Geekbench listing has got us to think that those live images were authentic. The snapshot showing the "About Phone" screen of the device also disclosed the phone features an SD 820 processor clocked at 2.15 GHz and Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS topped with LeEco's own EUI 5.6.

Talking about other specifications, the LeEco Le X920 is said to sport a large 6.3-inch quad HD display with the resolution of 1440×2560 pixels.

Additionally, it is likely to have a 22.5MP rear shooter as well as an 8MP front camera for selfies. The rumors also suggested that the Le X920 will pack a 3700 mAh battery inside.

