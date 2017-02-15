LeEco Le2 now availabe in Gold variant

LeEco has just introduced a new color variant of the Le2 in a rich Gold hue. The smartphone has been listed on LeEco's e-commerce marketplace - LeMall.com and now users can choose from an exciting tri-color spectrum of - Gold, Grey and Rose Gold.

While, Gold has traditionally been a colour associated with quality, prestige and luxury, LeEco's Le2 features the smartphone in rich, warm Gold tone which is very eye-catching. As per the company, "The Gold Le 2 signals discreet affluence and will add dash and flair to a user's persona."

LeEco has brought the new color choice to consumers given "Indians undying love of all things gold." Moreover, as smartphones have become a 24/7 companion and every consumer wants to have a personal connect with his or her device. "Here the colour Gold weaves its special magic, as the interpretation of this colour and shade is so personal," the company said.

Le 2 which is a stylish phone from LeEco, sports a unibody metal design and packs an Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 chip which is coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of on board storage. LeEco's Le 2 flaunts a 5.5 inch Full HD display and comes with an in-cell display screen - a feature that is usually present only in much higher priced smartphones.

In addition, Le 2 offers a 'revolutionary' CDLA audio technology and comes with the World's first CDLA Standard, patented by LeEco that enables end-to-end lossless digital music transmission. Users can indeed look forward to incredibly improved the audio output on Le 2.

The Gold colour version of Le2 will go on sale on LeMall.com starting February 16th, 2017. Given the limited availability, aspiring users are advised to log on to the site early to avoid disappointment.

-Press Release