LeEco Le Max 3 photos leak; 6GB RAM, dual camera, and USB Type-C come to light

Sometime in the last week, the leaks showed a smartphone dubbed LeEco X920. Now, the purported images of what might be the LeEco Le Max 3 have hit the web. These photos have been leaked by slashleaks.

From the leaked photos, it looks like the LeEco Le Max 3 is pretty similar to the LeEco X920 that was leaked earlier. For now, there is no concrete information on when exactly the Le Max 3 might be unveiled. Given the fact that there has the company is facing some financial crisis, we can expect to witness the launch of the Le Max 3 sometime soon. Until then, take a look at more details from the leaked photos of the alleged LeEco Le Max 3.

Le Max 3 design The rear of the smartphone looks similar to the LePro 3 AI edition. We say this as the dual-lens rear camera setup on this phone looks almost similar to the one on the LePro 3 AI edition. There seems to be a fingerprint sensor below the rear-facing dual-lens camera arrangement. USB Type-C port One of the leaked photos of the LeEco Le Max 3 shows the presence of a USB Type-C port at the bottom of the smartphone. This port also seems to be flanked by the speaker grille and microphone on either sides. For now, there is no mention on whether there will be a 3.5mm audio jack on the upcoming LeEco smartphone or not. Beefy 6GB RAM The source not only leaked the alleged photos of the LeEco Le Max 3 but also some of the specifications of the smartphone. The alleged Le Max 3 is said to arrive with the Snapdragon 821 SoC instead of the recent Snapdragon 835 SoC. The other details revealed by the source include a 5.7-inch QHD 1440p display, 6GB RAM, a 13MP dual-lens rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera.

