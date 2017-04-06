LeEco's first AI-powered phone with dual cameras to be launched on April 11

Yesterday, LeEco started sending their official invites for a special event scheduled to happen Tuesday, next week. While rumors had already suggested that it is going to be the launch of LeEco's first AI equipped smartphone, the company's teaser image and video hints the same thing. The teaser also indicates that the phone will sport a dual camera setup as well as impressive specifications.

The dual cameras on the LeEco's new smartphone are said to work in a monochrome + RGB format, which will allow them to capture better quality pictures with enhanced clarity under low light conditions.

As we have already mentioned earlier, the upcoming one is going to be LeEco's first phone to feature a full AI system, allowing the users to interact only by using voice.

Also Read:Nubia Z17 Mini with dual 13MP cameras, 6GB RAM launched at a budget friendly price

The AI assistant will be able to understand all your voice commands and carry out functions like making a call. While it doesn't sound like much of a big deal at the moment, the AI can learn and increase its level of integration over time. It also includes 3rd party apps functionality.

As of now, we don't have any information regarding the rest of the specs of the smartphone besides a source suggesting it will be powered by Mediatek's Helio X27 SoC.

However, a few days ago a video of a phone named LeEco Le X920 surfaced online. The video showed the device boasting dual cameras as well. We can't say for sure if that is the same phone that is scheduled to launch on April 11. We now have no option but to wait.

Source