LeEco and Snapdeal announces exciting smartphone exchange offer

Throug this special exchange deal LeEco seems to be working on making its Le2 (3+32) and Le Max smartphones more accessible to aspiring users.

LeEco in partnership with Snapdeal is announcing an Exchange Offer for select smartphones between Feb 16 -18. While this offer is now live on the e-commerce platform, the internet and technology conglomerate's second generation Superphones Le2 (3+32) and Le Max2 is tipped to be a star attraction on the e-commerce platform.

Under this offer, users can bring their existing smartphones in working conditions and get the best exchange price. Additionally, every consumer who opts to buy a Le 2(3+32) or Le Max2 smartphone will get an additional bump up bonus of Rs 500/- over and above the exchange value of their existing smartphone.

For example, a consumer aspiring to buy a Le 2, which is available for Rs 11,999, has his existing smartphone valued at Rs 3,000, will benefit from the bump up bonus to get a total discount of Rs 3,500 which means he can take home the feature packed Le 2(3+32) for just Rs 8,499.

Both Le 2 and Le Max2 feature CDLA (Continual Digital Lossless Audio) standard, patented by LeEco and a world first. This cutting-edge CDLA technology that the phone features has redefined the audio experience for users. Additionally, Le 2 and Le Max2 boast of premium full metal unibody and are powered by powerful processors and flaunt best-in-class specs.

Additionally, Le 2 comes with Snapdragon Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 652 processor and Le Max2 comes with Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 820 processor. This ensures a smooth and a seamless experience on both the Superphones including glitch-free multi-tasking. Both the phones are future proof and support USB Type C charging.

So you can now log onto Snapdeal and purchase Le2 (3X32 GB) or Le Max2 smartphone at a good deal. However, through this special exchange deal on Snapdeal, LeEco seems to be working on making its two smartphones even more accessible to aspiring users across 6000+ towns pan-India.

