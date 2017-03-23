LeEco to launch a new smartphone with massive battery and Android Nougat 7.1.2

Previously LeEco teased us about a new smartphone while claiming that the new smartphone would "strike a balance between performance and battery life."

While this was the case various publications further suggested that this teased device was the same Le X850 handset that was leaked earlier. However, while this mystery remains to be solved, some tech savvy people do state that the teased smartphone could entirely be a new smartphone altogether.

However, amid this mysterious situation, benchmark scores of the alleged smartphone from the Geekbench site have been leaked online.

As per the Geekbench listing, the smartphone is dubbed as "LeMobile XiubaleR." As far as the results go, the smartphone has achieved a single-core score of 1,619 and a multi-core score of 3,833. Moreover, according to the details given in the listing, the smartphone seems to be running on Android 7.1.2 Nougat, and it looks to be powered by MediaTek Helio X20 MT6797 deca-core chipset. The chipset seems to be clocked at 1.8GHz speeds with two Cortex-A53 clusters and one Cortex-A72 cluster. Further, the smartphone looks to have 3GB of RAM.

Interestingly, the benchmark leaks also highlight one important factor. 'LeMobile XiubaleR' may not be the same smartphones as Le X850 which according to several leaks have indicated that it would come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 821 chipset.

Well, this means we are back to square one and we have a lot of speculations to do. In any case, LeEco still hasn't officially confirmed the existence of the Le X850 or the newly revealed 'LeMobile XiubaleR'.

