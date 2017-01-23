LeEco X10 with four cameras visits GFXBench

An unannounced phone from the house of LeEco, the Chinese tech conglomerate dubbed as the LeTV LeEco X10 pays a visit to GFXBench revealing the inclusion of a quad camera setup.

Spotted by the folks at the Android Headlines, the listing suggests that the LeEco X10 could come equipped with two 13MP cameras at the back and a pair of 16MP cameras at the front. The rear camera is tipped to record videos at 4K resolution.

The device seems to pack a 5.5-inch QHD display. It comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chipset teamed up with up to 6GB of RAM. Speaking of which, it could come in two storage variants: one with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and the other with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It is expected to run Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box.

More details about the smartphone are yet to be revealed. However, if this mystery device turns out to be true, it would be interesting to see how the company would use the quad camera setup. Perhaps, we may finally see a smartphone camera which is capable of 360-degree video recording.