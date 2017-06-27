Lenovo K6 Power and K6 Note start getting Android 7.0 Nougat update in India

Good news for Lenovo K6 Power and K6 Note owners. Lenovo has now announced that the Nougat 7.0 firmware update has started rolling out for the smartphones in India.

Well, the two smartphone owners will now be able to experience Nougat hands-on. Basically, the update will bring features like multi-window support, data saver, smart notifications, quick app switching to the smartphones and more.

Lenovo also has stated that the latest Android 7.0 Nougat update for the K6 Power and K6Note will allow users experience a new interface, have better battery life and play around with many other new features.

While that is something to look forward to, here are some of the key features of the update.

Enhanced multitasking with Multi-window Support

With multi-window support, K6 Note and K6 Power can now run two apps simultaneously on the screen. Just tap on the recent apps button and drag the apps to the top of the screen. For instance, you could be watching a YouTube video while replying to a message on WhatsApp or surfing the web while running the calculator

Data Saver

Now enable data saver to limit background data usage when you are not on a Wi-Fi network. You can even restrict data usage on individual apps

Smarter and Bundled Notifications

Experience cleaner looking notifications and ability to reply from the notification bar itself without opening any app

Quick App Switching

Double tap the recent apps button on the K6 Power and K6 Note and it automatically switches to the last app you were using. No more manually selecting from a list of running apps.

Better Battery life with Doze on the go

Along with Lenovo's ultimate power saver, Android 7.0 now adds updated Doze mode whenever the phone isn't in active use. Left in your pocket or bag, the K6 power will reduce data sync and periodically run tasks.

Display Size

You can now change the size on the font or display itself. You can now make the K6 Power and K6 Note easier to read (with larger font/display setting) or get more information on the screen when you make the font & display small

Things to Remember

Now the update is rolling for the two smartphones, you should get a notification for the update. If you haven't then you can always check for the update manually by going to the settings page and then clicking on the about phone tab.

So once you have the update, it is important to backup any important data before proceeding with the update process. Also, you should make sure that your smartphone has sufficient battery at least 50 percent. A software update is usually a large update, so you should use a Wi-Fi connection to update your devices.

If you are interested in Lenovo smartphones then K6 Power is available in Flipkart and retail outlets at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB variant and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB variant. Lenovo K6 Note is available across retail stores at Rs 13,999.