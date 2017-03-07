Lenovo K6 Power open sale in Flipkart; Hurry limited time and attractive offers

The Lenovo K6 Power smartphone was launched last year in September 2016 is now available via open sale on Flipkart. So if you are interested you might just have to hurry a bit as the offer is valid only till the end of the day. However, the good thing is that as per the open sale norms, no registration is required for today's sale.

As for the pricing of Lenovo K6 Power, the 3GB RAM with 32GB onboard storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999. The 32GB storage variant with 4GB of RAM is priced at Rs 10,999.

SEE ALSO: Lenovo K6 Power Review: A Decent Alternative to the Xiaomi Redmi 3s, Minus Mediocre Camera

In addition, Lenovo is also offering exchange offer of up to Rs 9,000. You will also be eligible for additional Rs 600 off if you make the purchase using an HDFC credit card and an extra five percent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.Apart from these offers, you can also avail EMI schemes starting from Rs 534 per month.

Coming to the specifications of the smartphone, Lenovo K6 Power features a 5.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels at a PPI of 441 pixels per inch. The smartphone is powered by 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. As for the cameras, the Lenovo K6 Power packs a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

SEE ALSO: Settings You Should Change on the Lenovo K6 Power Smartphone

The Lenovo K6 Power runs Android 6.0.1 and is powered by a 4000mAh non-removable battery. The smartphone is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, FM, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). The Lenovo K6 Power also comes with sensors like Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.