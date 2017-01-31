Lenovo K6 Power new variant going on sale via Flipkart at 12 PM

Lenovo recently launched an upgraded version of its K6 Power smartphone with 4GB of RAM and the smartphone will be going on sale for the first time today. The sale will commence on Flipkart at 12:00 PM today.

Moreover, with this sale, Lenovo might be aiming to bring in the competition to Xiaomi who have already sold many units of its Redmi Note 4 earlier.

However, today, both the K6 Power 3GB RAM variant, and K6 Power 4GB RAM variant will be up for sale on Flipkart. You might just have to hurry because Lenovo has confirmed that there are limited stocks. The device could be sold out in a matter of minutes.

The 3GB RAM variant will be available in dark grey, silver and gold colors, priced at Rs 9,999. The 4GB RAM variant too will be available in the same color options, priced at Rs 10,999. In addition, Flipkart will be offering 5 percent discount (maximum Rs 200) for Axis Buzz credit card users.

As for the specifications, the K6 Power sports a 5-inch (1080p) display, Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, and 32GB onboard storage which is expandable via a microSD card. The smartphone features a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, and PDAF support, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, a fingerprint sensor, and it also comes with connectivity options like dual-SIM support, 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11n, USB OTG support, Bluetooth 4.1 and GPS.

The smartphone runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow-based on top of Lenovo's Vibe UI and draws its power from a massive 4,000mAh battery.