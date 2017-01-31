Lenovo K6 Power will go on sale again in India on February 7

Lenovo K6 Power was up for sale today at 12 PM in India, exclusively on Flipkart. The smartphone is already out-of -stock and will be up for sale again on February 7 at 12 PM. Not to forget, the picture was a pretty much similar one for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 as well.

We had earlier reported that only the 4GB of RAM variant of the Lenovo K6 Power was on sale today, and made it clearly that the Lenovo has confirmed that there are limited stocks, so the device can be sold out in minutes. This is exactly what happened.

Well, for people who were a little late this time, Lenovo K6 Power will go on sale yet again on February 7, again on Flipkart. So, hurry up before you miss the offer again. To bring it to your notice again, the 3GB RAM version at Rs 9,999 and the 4GB variant available at Rs 10,999 will be up for sale again on Flipkart on February 7 sharp at 12 PM.

In addition, as reported Flipkart will also be offering 5 percent discount, which is maximum up to Rs. 200 for the Axis Buzz credit card users out there again.

SEE ALSO: Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus visits Geekbench; Key specs come to light

To recall, in terms of the specs, Lenovo K6 Power sports a 5-inch display, Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, and 32GB onboard storage which can be expandable via a microSD card. However, as per the camera set up is considered, the smartphone features a 13MP rear-view camera with LED flash and PDAF support, along with an 8MP selfie shooter which comes with a fingerprint sensor.

Further running on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow-based on top of Lenovo's Vibe UI, the Lenovo K6 Power draws its power from a massive 4,000mAh battery.