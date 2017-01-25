Lenovo K6 Power with 4GB RAM to go on sale from January 31 at Rs. 10,999

In December, Lenovo announced the launch of the K6 Power in India at a price of Rs. 9,999 and the device is exclusive to Flipkart. Now, the company has confirmed that the 4GB RAM variant of the smartphone will be made available starting from January 31, 2017, and it will also be exclusive to Flipkart.

Earlier, Lenovo K6 Power with 3GB RAM and 32GB default storage capacity was released at Rs. 9,999. The higher-end variant with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage capacity will be available from next week as mentioned above at a price of Rs. 10,999.

The USP of the Lenovo K6 Power is its capacious 4,000mAh battery that lasted for two days on moderate usage during our review. We even tested the battery life of the phone with graphic-intensive tasks like watching videos and playing games for five hours at a stretch and were surprised to see that the battery lasted for a day. Also, the phone has a screen-on time of 6.5 hours, which is pretty impressive given its pricing.

Apart from this, the Lenovo K6 Power has a feature called App Lock that lets users to lock apps such as WhatsApp with their fingerprints. This way, there is no need to download and install any third-party apps on the phone to set locks on individual apps.

To recap on the specs, the Lenovo K6 Power is given a 5-inch FHD 1080p display and uses an octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor under its hood. There is a micro SD card slot onboard facilitating expandable storage. Imaging wise, the smartphone features a 13MP main snapper with LED Flash, PDAF and Pro-mode and there is an 8MP front-facing camera with wide-angle lens as well. The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, USB OTG, and GPS and runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow topped with the company's Vibe UI