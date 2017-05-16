Lenovo Moto C, Moto C Plus are official; prices start from Rs. 6,000

It was only a day back that the entire list of upcoming Motorola smartphones was leaked in a presentation. Now, Lenovo has quietly launched the Moto C and Moto C Plus smartphones belonging to the entry-level market segment.

As shown in the earlier leaks, the design of these smartphones point out that Motorola-owned by Lenovo is going with almost the same design for all its offerings to be launched this year. Being entry-level smartphones, the Moto C and C Plus have a polycarbonate micro-textured rear. The camera housing at the rear reminds us of the Moto Z but the camera specs are different. These phones seem to have a design similar to the other budget phones in the market.

Let's take more details about the Moto C and C Plus smartphones from here.

Display The Moto C is fitted with a 5-inch display display with a WVGA resolution of 854×480 pixels. As the name suggests, the Moto C Plus is is not a bigger variant with a larger display but with upgraded specs. The Moto C Plus bestows a 5-inch display with HD 1280×720 pixel resolution. Hardware The Moto C comes in two variants - one is the 3G variant with a 32-bit 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek processor and the 4G version with a 64-bit 1.1GHz MediaTek quad-core chipset. Both the variants have 1GB RAM and 8GB storage space. The Moto C Plus makes use of a 64-bit 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek chipset that is teamed up with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage capacity. Camera The Moto C features a 5MP main snapper at its rear and a 2MP selfie camera with selfie light as well. The plus variant has an 8MP main snapper that is claimed to perform pretty well even under low ambient light conditions. The selfie camera remains the same 2MP with selfie light. Battery The Moto C comes with a 2350mAh battery that should be render a decent backup to the entry-level smartphone. On the other hand, the Moto C Plus gets the power from a capacious 4000mAh battery that is claimed to give a backup of up to 30 hours to the device. Pricing and Availability The Moto C and C Plus will be made available this Spring in Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America in a slew of attractive color options - Pearl White, Starry Black, Fine Gold and Metallic Cherry. The Moto C 3G is priced at €89 (approx. Rs. 6,200) and the 4G variant is priced at €99 (approx. Rs. 7000). On the other hand, the Moto C Plus is priced at €119 (approx. Rs. 14,000).