Lenovo and Moto plan to launch 12 to 15 more smartphones in India this year

On Tuesday, the smartphone maker Motorola launched the fifth generation of its best-selling Moto G series - Moto G5 - in the Indian market for Rs. 11,999.

The Moto G5 is already available exclusively on Amazon India. The Android Nougat-based Moto G5 features a 5-inch display, 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, internal storage of 16GB (expandable up to 128GB), 13MP rear and 5MP front cameras and a 2,800 mAh battery.

The smartphone runs on Snapdragon 430 processor and has a 16 GB internal storage - expandable via microSD card - and 3 GB of RAM. It offers metal build, which looks premium and takes the power from 2,800 mAh battery that supports 10W quick charging via dedicated charger.

Meanwhile on the sidelines of the event, GizBot had interviewed Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director of Motorola Mobility India. In the interview, he shared details about the new product and the company's plans for the Indian market.

In the interview, we got to know that the company, which is in the second spot in India along with Lenovo, is in plans to unveil 12 to 15 more smartphones at varying price points.

Take a look at the interview from here.