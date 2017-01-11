Lenovo P2 with a massive 5,100mAh battery launched in India at Rs. 16,999

The Lenovo P2 smartphone is official in India at a price point starting at Rs. 16,999 and its exclusive to Flipkart. The 3GB RAM variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs. 16,999 and the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 17,999. The USP of this smartphone is its 5,100mAh battery that can render an unparalleled battery backup to the device.

Also Read: Value for Money Smartphones Launched in 2016

Talking of the specifications, the Lenovo P2 bestows a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p Super AMOLED display and employs an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2GHz. The Lenovo P2 comes in two variants - 3GB and 4GB RAM both with a storage capacity of 32GB that can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. Also, there is a fingerprint sensor at the front of the P2 to keep the device secured.

Also Read: Lenovo Smartphones that Hit the Market in 2016

Running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, the Lenovo P2 features a 13MP main snapper that uses a Sony IMX258 sensor and a 5MP front-facing selfie shooter. The smartphone comes packed with a slew of connectivity features such as dual-SIM support, 4G LTE and Bluetooth 4.1. The highlight of this smartphone is its 5,100mAh battery, as mentioned above, which is claimed to deliver an impressive battery life of three days. This battery also supports the fast charging from Qualcomm.

Check out our Lenovo P2 first impressions video from here.