Lenovo P2 set to launch today, watch the live stream here

Lenovo is all geared up to launch its Lenovo P2 in India today 12:30 PM at an event in Delhi. The smartphone is expected to be a battery focused handset and will be backed by a massive 5100mAh battery. Lenovo P2 will be a Flipkart exclusive product, as we reported earlier. You can watch the live stream of the complete event here.

Launched in China, the Lenovo P2 comes with 64GB of internal storage capacity, which can be expanded up to 128GB with a microSD card. However, if rumors are to be believed, the handset to be launched in India is expected to bear only 32GB of internal storage, and ditch 64GB of internal storage as in the Chinese variant.

As the device is available in two color variants - Champagne Gold and Graphite Grey, which variant might hit the Indian market remains a mystery that will be resolved only at the launch event of Lenovo P2 today.

Powered by a 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953 processor, the key highlight of the smartphone is its excellent battery capacity. Packed with a 5100mAh fast charging battery, this Lenovo smartphone sports a 5.5-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display, runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box and comes fitted with dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) card slots.

Lenovo P2, in terms of camera set-up, bears a 13MP rear camera and comes fitted with a 5MP selfie camera along with an additional Sony IMX258 sensor, which makes the device an apt one for photography lovers.