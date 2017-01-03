Lenovo P2 to Soon Launch in the India With 5100mAh Fast Charging Battery

The Chinese smartphone vendor gets the limelight yet again, as Lenovo, in its Twitter India handle, on January 2, teased to unveil the P2 battery-centric smartphone in India soon. However, the Chinese smartphone vendor revealed no details on the launch date and price the handset in the Indian market.

Lenovo P2 made its first public appearance at IFA 2016. The key highlight of the smartphone is its excellent battery capacity. Yes, the handset comes packed with a 5100mAh fast charging battery. Weighing 153x76x8.2mm, as far as the specs are concerned, Lenovo P2 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box and comes fitted with dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) card slots.

SEE ALSO: White Xiaomi Mi Mix Expected to Launch at CES 2017, Suggests Rumors

First launched in China, Lenovo P2 comes with 64GB of internal storage capacity, which can be expanded up to 128GB with a microSD card. However, if rumors are to be believed, the handset to be launched in India is expected to bear only 32GB of internal storage, and ditch 64GB of internal storage that the China variant fitted.

SEE ALSO: Mobile Apps Development Trend to Watch Out For in 2017

Powered by a 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 MSM8953 processor, Lenovo P2, in terms of camera set-up, bears a 13MP rear camera and comes fitted with a 5MP selfie camera along with an additional Sony IMX258 sensor, which makes the device an apt one for photography lovers. As far as connectivity comes into consideration, the Lenovo smartphone includes a wide range of connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.1, and FM radio, and is available in two color variants - Champagne Gold and Graphite Grey. Well, which variant might hit the Indian market is still a secret.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals