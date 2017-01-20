Lenovo PHAB2 Pro, Tango smartphone launched in India at Rs. 29,990

The world's first Tango-enabled smartphone - Lenovo PHAB2 Pro that was unveiled in June 2016 has now made its way into the Indian market. The smartphone has been released in India at a price of Rs. 29,990 and is exclusively available via online retailer Flipkart in Champagne Gold color variant.

The highlight of the PHAB2 Pro is the support to Google's Tango technology that is an array of sensors and software that will detect and map the surroundings to unleash great augmented reality experiences to the users. With the Tango technology, users can make use of the AR apps to get the augmented reality experience. With AR gaming experiences, users can play virtually, raise a digital pet, fight aliens invading their house, etc.

The Tango-enabled PHAB2 Pro smartphone can change the way people think about the process of mapping indoor spaces in order to create great experiences such as augmented reality tours, interior decoration, home improvement, etc.

The Tango experience is given life by three core technologies - depth perception, motion tracking, and area learning. With the help of motion tracking, the PHAB2 Pro can see its location in 3D. Then comes area learning that conveys its location to the smartphone. Finally, it is depth perception that lets PHAB2 Pro analyze the shape of its surroundings by detecting obstacles and surfaces. With these implemented in the Tango technology, the Lenovo PHAB2 Pro is the first smartphone that can visualize and understand the surroundings using sensors.

When it comes to the specifications, this smartphone is a premium one with a 6.4-inch QHD 1440p display. Under its hood, there lies a Snapdragon 652 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage capacity that can be expanded further up to 128GB. The processor comes with support for a smooth augmented reality experience that is the USP of the smartphone. Imaging wise, the Lenovo PHAB2 Pro is fitted with a 16MP main snapper at its rear and an 8MP front-facing snapper for video calling and selfies. The Tango-enabled smartphone is powered by a 4,050mAh battery.