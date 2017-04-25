Lenovo's upcoming Moto smartphones will feature ZUK’s ZUI

Well, it seems like Lenovo is stepping up its game to boost sales of its Moto series smartphones in the coming days. While in the recent times the brand has lost a bit of its charm, the company is now basically looking to revive the Moto brand in the market.

Thus to make Moto popular once again Lenovo has just announced that that the upcoming Moto smartphones will feature the intuitive ZUI which is being used on the ZUK series smartphones. This official disclosure has been made and confirmed by Lenovo's Vice-President Alex Chen Yu via his Weibo account.

Besides, with this move, it suggests that the company is desperate and that it is switching to a different UI to increase the popularity of its products. Moreover, if Lenovo does incorporate the new UI then the company might just be able to better compete with domestic smartphone manufacturers, who usually use customized UIs like MIUI, EMUI, and Flyme.

So whether you like it or not Lenovo will be replacing the stock Android UI that usually comes pre-installed on the Moto smartphones with ZUK's customized ZUI in the coming days. However, it is still unclear whether or not Lenovo will put ZUK's ZUI on its flagship smartphones as well. Likewise, we cannot say if this move is planned for only the entry-level and mid-range handsets launched in China.

As of now we can only speculate and assume how the new strategy will work but only time will tell how effective will it be and what results it will bear for the company. Does Lenovo need something different apart from just changing the UI? Do you think that changing the UI will help boost the appeal of its devices among customers? Let us know in the comments.

