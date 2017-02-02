Lenovo A series budget smartphone images leaked

With the Mobile World Congress event coming up, most of the mobile brands are gearing up to showcase their unique devices. Moreover, as we draw closer and closer to the event day, a lot of rumors and leaks about different smartphones are flooding the internet.

While the speculations continue to draw upon which smartphone will be launched, a new report suggests that Lenovo is planning on unveiling a new smartphone. As revealed by PriceRaja, the Chinese handset maker is set to release a budget smartphone which will come under Lenovo's A series lineup. PriceRaja had spotted a couple of images on the popular Chinese social network site.

SEE ALSO: Lenovo K6 Power will go on sale again in India on February 7

However, looking at images which show the back and side of the smartphone, it reveals a three layer design which is similar to Vibe X2. The smartphone features a premium design and it appears to have a metallic finish on a polycarbonate body. It could also be a full metallic body.

At the side, the smartphone features the power button as well as the volume rockers. Coming to rear, the device has a camera and a LED flash along with a speaker grille at the bottom. These placements do hint that the device is going to be a budget friendly smartphone. As for the color, the phone appears to be a gold color variant.

SEE ALSO: Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus visits Geekbench; Key specs come to light

The report, however, does not list out any further details except that the smartphone could feature 5.5-inch full HD display and come with MediaTek octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, and 3,000mAh battery.

PriceRaja notes that the device could be priced under Rs 10,000, but it would be wise to wait until the device as well as the price is made official.

Source

Image credit: PriceRaja