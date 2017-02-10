Lenovo TB-X304 tablet with 9.4-inch display spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch at MWC 2017

Several anonymous devices are spotted on Geekbench almost every passing day. This time a new Lenovo 9.4-inch display tablet has been spotted.

Lenovo is making rumors all across the internet that the company is prepping up to unveil five new tablets at the Mobile World Congress 2017. Reports further suggest that the secretly spotted tablet on Geekbench is one among the five.

Looking at the listing, the unnamed Lenovo tablet will run on Android 7.0 Nougat and sport a 9.4-inch display with 5 finger gesture support. The device further will be powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm processor, along with Qualcomm Adreno 308 graphic processor.

In terms of storage capability, the upcoming Lenovo tablet will come packed with a 2GB of RAM coupled with a 16GB memory unit.

On the camera front, the tablet with a model number Lenovo TB-X304 will come with a 5MP rear camera with LED flash, and in front, a 2MP selfie shooter is fitted which makes the device capable enough to capture HDR pictures.

Reports are such that Lenovo will unveil five tablets at the MWC 2017, which include - TB-X304F/N, TB-X704F/N, TB-8504F/N and TB-8704F/N and Tab 3 8 Plus (TB-8703F). However, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt as the smartphone vendor hasn't revealed any official statement on the same.

So, for now, there are high chances that the spotted Lenovo tablet may be unveiled at MWC, to take place this month in Barcelona.