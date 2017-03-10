Lenovo Vibe B budget smartphone launched in India at Rs. 5,799

It seems Lenovo the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has quietly launched a new affordable smartphone in India. Dubbed as Lenovo Vibe B, the smartphone is said to be priced at Rs 5,799 and according to Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, the smartphone will be available for purchase from different stores starting today.

Talking about the specifications of the new smartphone, the Lenovo Vibe B features a 4.5-inch FWGA display with a resolution of 480 x 854 pixel. The device is powered by a 1 GHz quad-core 64-bit MediaTek MTK6735m processor with Mali T720 MP1 GPU and it is paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 32GB via microSD card.

On the software front, the smartphone will run on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS. The device will be backed by a 2000 mAh removable battery and it is said to deliver a talk time of up to 11.3 hours and standby time of up to 175 hours on 3G network.

As for the cameras, the smartphone sports a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. Besides, the smartphone offers connectivity options like 4G LTE, 3G, GPRS/EDGE, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Wi-Fi Direct, WLAN, Bluetooth 3.0, USB OTG, and Micro-USB. The handset measures 132.5x66x9.9mm and weighs 144 grams.

Mahesh Telecom, the source for this news also states that the Lenovo Vibe B smartphone will come in Matte Black and Matte White color variants. Notably, the source has stated that it will be available from today but the smartphone has not yet been listed on the company's official India site. Considering this, we should receive the confirmation from Lenovo in the coming days and we will update you on the same.