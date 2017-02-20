Lenovo Vibe K5 Note 4GB + 64GB variant to go on sale in Flipkart at Rs. 13,499

Lenovo has just announced an upgraded variant of its best-selling smartphone, Lenovo Vibe K5 Note. As per the announcement the new smartphone will come in 4GB + 64GB variant.

Well it looks like Lenovo is giving more to the users. Now with the upgraded storage capacity of 64GB, users will be able to store more multimedia content directly on the K5 Note. "User will now get more storage and more entertainment on a smartphone that is definitely more noteworthy," the company said.

However, the focus might be on storage and performance but the upgraded variant also packs in an all-new symmetric design with premium metallic body. It seems like Lenovo wants to capitalize on the popularity of the earlier version while delivering a better product this time.

Besides, the company has said that the phone will go on sale starting 11:59pm, 21st February onwards, exclusively on Flipkart and will be priced at Rs. 13,499. The smartphone will come in attractive Gold, Silver, and Dark Grey color options.

Coming to the specification part, the Lenovo Vibe K5 Note packs a 64-bit 8-Core 6755 processor clocked at 1.8GHz and a high-capacity 3,500mAh embedded battery for a smooth and uninterrupted gaming, multimedia, and social experiences.

The smartphone features a 13MP PDAF rear camera and an 8MP wide-angle selfie camera along with 1.5w speaker enabled by Dolby Atmos which makes it an ideal device for creative content creation and consumption. The device comes equipped with Lenovo's TheaterMax technology that converts all content into a virtual large cinematic screen and can be watched through the ANTVR headset.

In addition, the smartphone sports a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixel. It also runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow based on Vibe UI.