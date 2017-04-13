Lenovo Vibe K5 Note is now available at a discounted price on Flipkart

If you are planning to buy a phone and are looking for some deals, Flipkart is now offering a discount on all the models of Lenovo Vibe K5 Note for a limited period of time.

The Lenovo Vibe K5 Note device is getting a discount of Rs. 500 and the new price tag is Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB/ 32GB variant, and Rs. 11,499 for the 3GB/ 32GB variant. As of now, all the variants are available in Grey, Silver, and Gold colors.

SEE ALSO: Sony Xperia XZs goes on sale in India via Flipkart and offline retail stores

When Lenovo launched the Vibe K5 Note in August last year in India, the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 11,999, the 4GBRAM/ 64GB storage model was available at a price of Rs. 13,499 and the 4GBRAM/32GB storage model was priced at Rs. 12,499.

So, now that the offer is on you can get the smartphones at a cheaper rate.

If you are interested then here are some of the key features and specs of the device. Lenovo Vibe K5 Note features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display. The smartphone also comes with TheaterMax technology for enjoying immersive VR content. Further, the Vibe K5 Note is powered by a 64-bit octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 (MT6755) processor clocked at 1.8GHz and it is paired with the Mali-T860 GPU. As for the cameras, the Vibe K5 Note sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF and an 8-megapixel wide-angle front camera.

SEE ALSO: Micromax Evok series smartphones to be Flipkart exclusive

The phone is backed by a 3500mAh battery and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone also incorporates Dolby Atmos-powered speakers.