Lenovo XT1902-3 appears on Geekbench: Moto M2 coming soon?

A mysterious Lenovo smartphone with model number XT1902-03 has just appeared on the Geekbench website.

The interesting thing that you can figure out is that the XT prefix has been used with this smartphone. And this prefix is often used for Motorola handsets only. So we are basically assuming that this smartphone could be the successor to the Moto M series. And we are not making some lame assumptions. Well, the chipset revealed on the Geekbench listing looks similar to that which was featured in last year's device Moto M. The handset was equipped with an Helio P15 MediaTek SoC with an octa-core CPU under the hood.

However, the listing shows that the alleged smartphone XT1902-03 is featuring a deca-core Helio P20 MediaTek MT6797 chipset. The ten cores seem to have clocked a speed of 1.85GHz. Further, the processor is paired with 4GB of RAM. So basically this will be an upgraded model. Talking about the software, the device is running Android 7.1.1.

As for the Geekbench results, the XT-1902-03 has scored 1163 on the single-core test, and 4836 for the multi-core test. And we must say that the scores are a vast improvement over the Moto M's Geekbench scores of 741 and 2487 respectively.

However, now that the smartphone has appeared in the benchmark website it does mean that Lenovo is testing the device and that it could be launched soon in the market. As of now, we have few details but we are expecting more information to pop up in the coming days.