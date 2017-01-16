Lenovo Z2 Plus, cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 820 CPU now available at Rs. 14,999

Lenovo has slashed the price of its recently launched flagship smartphone- Z2 Plus in the Indian market. The smartphone is now available at Rs. 14,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant on Amazon and Flipkart.

Lenovo 2 Plus was the most affordable handset packing the Snapdragon 820 SoC when it was launched in September 2016 at a price of Rs. 17,999. And after a price cut of Rs. 3,000, the handset seems to be a great overall Android smartphone for users who don't want to compromise on performance.

Besides the Rs. 3,000 price cut on lower variant, the price of 4GB+64GB variant has also been slashed by Rs. 2,500. It will now sell at Rs. 17,499 on Amazon. And if still doesn't sound appealing, then you will be happy to know that Amazon is also offering exchange bonus and easy EMI options for buyers.

Recalling the specifications of the handset, Lenovo Z2 Plus boats a 5-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

The smartphone comes powered by the flagship Snapdragon 820 CPU and also gets top-end Adreno 530 GPU to handle graphics related tasks. The CPU is supported by 3/4GB DDR4 RAM, which offers faster multitasking compared to the previous DDR3 class RAM.

The device runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box, unlike the previous Lenovo Zuk Z1 that offered Cyanogen OS 12.1. The Z2 Plus sports a 13MP camera on the rear with f/2.2 aperture. The camera comes with phase detection autofocus and LED flash along with Electronic Image stabilisation (EIS). It is capable of recording slow motion, time-lapse and 4K videos.

You can read our review and first impression of the Lenovo Z2 Plus here, and can also see the smartphone in action.