Lenovo might shut down Zuk brand soon, likely to merge with Moto brand

Lenovo seems to be all set to shut down the Zuk Mobile sub-brand. This information comes soon after Lenovo embraced the Motorola brand, thereby introducing Moto by Lenovo.

The Zuk brand that is exclusive to online was launched in 2015. Lenovo launched an array of smartphones under the brand name, but the devices did not leave a great impact in the market. Now, the rumors suggest that Lenovo might shut down Zuk with Moto, thereby creating a new brand in the coming months.

This information comes in from a Weibo user, Old Cool. The post claims that Pan Jiutang, an analyst, revealed that Lenovo won't launch the Zuk Z3 as it is shutting down the sub-brand in a few weeks. It is believed that the brand will be shut down in order to follow the one-brand strategy.

Contradicting this speculation, a few weeks back, the renders of the alleged ZUK Edge 2 emerged online. In two years of operation, Zuk Mobile hardly managed to dominate the online sales category that is booming. Notably, OnePlus and Xiaomi are the key players in this category.

To recall, the sub-brand has just five smartphones in two years of existence. The first one was launched in 2015 with the USP of running on Cyanogen OS 12.1. Cyanogen OS has been associated with many controversies. It offered a more customizable and user-friendly version of Android that claimed to be a lot better than Google and became popular with the launch of the OnePlus One in India.

Lately, Alex Chen Yu, the Lenovo Vice President, claimed that the company will launch Moto smartphones with the Zuk ZUI interface. However, do keep in mind that Lenovo has not revealed any official word regarding the shutting down of the Zuk sub-brand.