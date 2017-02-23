Is Lenovo ZUK Z2 Pro with 6GB RAM on offer?

Lenovo's ZUK Z2 Pro released in the last year carries the credits for being the world's first true flagship smartphone featuring 6GB RAM. This phone is a hot-selling device in its homeland China.

Lately, a weird listing of this smartphone was spotted on the retailer Jingdong's website. Going by the listing, the ZUK Z2 Pro variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage was listed for 2,299 yuan (approx. Rs. 22,300). The retailer has also listed the 6GB RAM And 128GB storage variant of this phone for 2,099 yuan (approx. Rs. 20,300).

Usually, we can't expect a high-end variant to be cheaper than the one with lower memory. But a difference of around Rs. 2,000 in the listing raises a doubt. Moreover, the listing is from the ZUK official flagship store on the retailer site and not from any third-party retailers. And, this price difference anomaly seems to be applicable only on the while variant of the phone. Maybe, there could be some promotional offer on this variant of the smartphone.

At the time of launch, the ZUK Z2 Pro was priced at 2,699 yuan (approx. Rs. 26,300). Whatever it is, this is the right time for those who want to purchase the higher-end variant of the Lenovo smartphone.

Source