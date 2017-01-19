Lenovo ZUK Z2 Pro started receiving Android Nougat flavour

Lenovo, the Chinese smartphone firm, as promised started seeding the Android Nougat update to their Lenovo ZUK Z2 Pro smartphone, starting today.

The company previously said that they would be releasing the update for ZUK Z2 Pro along with the ZUK Z1 in January and they are rolling it now. That said, the update is rolling out incrementally and will take some time to reach your smartphone based on the region.

The latest update will bring the device to build number 2.5.335 and as we already know the phone runs on ZUK's own ZUI. The update is expected to bring security and bug fixes. Here's the complete changelog of the Android Nougat update for Lenovo ZUK Z2 Pro.

System optimization or system stability

System security patches

Split screen experience

Fix system silent problem

Repair off screen after a period of time to open the screen, WeChat "network connection is not available" problem

Repair specific scenarios even accidental loud speaker problem

Repair the occasional system color reversal problem

A small tool to optimize the file manager performance

Some basic Android Nougat changes

Currently, there is no information on when the Indian variant of the ZUK Z2 Pro, the Lenovo Z2 Plus will release the Android Nougat update, but with other regions receiving the upgrade, Lenovo India will soon roll out the update to Z2 Plus as well.

