Lenovo ZUK Z3 Max with SD836 SoC, 8GB RAM and bezel-less display could be on tow

After the many confusions regarding the Lenovo's ZUK brand smartphones, it looks like the company is prepping the next generation device. We say this as the ZUK Z3 Max has hit the headlines now.

The Lenovo ZUK Z3 Max is said to be the successor to the existing ZUK Z2. A recent Weibo post has revealed the screenshot of the what looks like the About screen of the alleged Lenovo ZUK Z3 Max.

The screenshot sheds light on the key specifications of the smartphone. From the leaked screenshot, it is clear that the smartphone will arrive with the soon to be launched Snapdragon 836 processor, which is believed to be an incremental upgrade to the existing high-end SoC - Snapdragon 835.

Qualcomm is expected to unleash the Snapdragon 836 processor sometime in July. As it will be an incremental upgrade, it might not bring about many new features and improvements. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 that is slated to be unveiled in August is likely to be the first smartphone to arrive with this processor.

Besides the Snapdragon 836 SoC, the screenshot of the Lenovo ZUK Z3 Max shows that the device will have 256GB storage space of which 239GB will be user accessible and 8GB RAM. If this is to be believed, the next generation ZUK smartphone will be one of the first smartphones to feature 8GB RAM.

The same source has also posted an image of a smartphone with a bezel-less display. There are increased possibilities for this picture to be fake but it tips that the Lenovo ZUK Z3 Max could flaunt a bezel-less display.