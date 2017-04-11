Lephone W7 with 4G VoLTE launched at Rs. 4,599; supports 22 regional languages

Lephone, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer based in China has announced the launch of the W7 smartphone in India. The company has priced the smartphone at Rs. 4,599 to keep in competitive in the already crowded market.

The Lephone W7 supports 22 Indian regional languages and 4G VoLTE connectivity as well. The dual SIM smartphone is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow topped with the 360 custom ROM. The smartphone included features such as 360 Security, 360 Clone, Dual Account support for WhatsApp, Facebook, WeChat, etc. and much more. The quad-core processor of unknown chipset operating under its hood is clocked at 1.3GHz and is paired with 1GB RAM.

There is 8GB storage that can be expanded up to 32GB. The imaging aspects of the Lephone W7 include a 5MP auto focus main snapper accompanied with LED flash and a 2MP front-facer for selfies. The connectivity features on board this smartphone are 4G VoLTE, GPS, USB OTG, Wi-Fi, and FM radio. The display is a 5-inch FWVGA panel with 2.5D curved glass.

The Lephone W7 is available in three color options - Black, White, and Golden. As mentioned above, the smartphone from Lephone supports 22 regional languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil. Kannada, Malayalam, Nepali, Telugu, Urdu, Oriya, Sanskrit, etc.

Given that the Micromax Bharat 2 has been launched with 4G VoLTE and is likely to be priced at Rs. 3,499, this smartphone from Lephone is likely to face a tough competition from the domestic manufacturer. We need to wait to see the competition that the Lephone W7 will create in the entry-level smartphone market of India.