LG celebrates 20 Years in India with lucrative offers on smartphones and consumer products

LG Electronics is completing two decades in the Indian market this year. Marking the major milestone of 20-year long journey in the country, the South Korean tech giant has announced a slew of promotions and discounts for its loyal consumers under the 'Celebrating Togetherness' campaign. These discounts and offers can be availed on brand's product lineup including smartphones, sound bars, TVs and home appliances.

Under the campaign, LG is offering special discounts; easy EMI options and free gifts on purchase of LG products. Here's a list of all the discounts, offers and gifts from LG for Indian consumers.

Smartphones

LG is offering 20% discount on the recently launched flagship smartphone- LG V20. The Android handset was launched at Rs. 54,999 in India and features such a wide-angle lens on rear and front, dual-displays on front and a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, free B&O earphones in the package. Interested buyers will also get a free back cover on the purchase of LG V20.

Besides, consumers who will purchase LG K10, LG Stylus 3, Stylus 2 Dual and Stylus 2 Plus will also get free flip covers with the handsets in the package.

Sound Bars and TVs

Coming on to home entertainment products, LG is offering a free Mic with LG X-Boom speaker, cash back and 20 month EMI options on LG sound bars and TVs.

Home Appliances

LG is also offering a slew of gifts on company's refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, water purifiers and air-conditioners. Consumers will get bedroom refrigerator and a 5 PCS lock-IT container on purchase of LG refrigerators. A vacuum cleaner worth Rs. 10,390 is also offered as a gift with a purchase of LG washing machine. Besides, you can also grab cooking glasses, free true maintenance package worth Rs. 4,200, and a stabilizer worth Rs. 2,500 on purchase of LG microwave oven, water purifier and air-conditioner respectively.

Moreover, consumers with HDFC bank accounts are also eligible for 5% cashback offer on LG products.

Apart from the discounts, easy EMI options and fee gifts, LG has also announced a contest to reach out to consumers who are using LG Products. LG users can share their best moments with company's products at their homes and with their families on LG's official website and on LG's Facebook page. The selected stories will win weekly prizes from LG and the final winner will get an assured chance to appear in brand's TV Commercial film as a mega prize.

You can also refer LG's official website for more information on discounts and offers.