LG Exalt LTE flip phone launched : Price and other details

Do we remember when was the last time we saw flip phones in the market? Well, it's been a long time since the last flip phones were available the popular one being Motorola's Moto RAZR amongst others.

While the flip phones have been out of the picture, interestingly LG has launched a new feature phone with a foldable design in the United States. Dubbed as LG Exalt LTE, the device is available at Verizon.

LG Exalt LTE is Verizon's first 4G LTE-capable feature phone. However, one surprising thing about this launch is that Verizon has been known as one of the major CDMA carriers in the U.S. but the company has now launched a phone that doesn't have any CDMA support. LG Exalt LTE doesn't work with the carrier's 3G CDMA network.

What we can say is the as LTE is becoming more prominent and the majority of the voice calls happen over LTE currently Verizon's CDMA network may be fading out. Verizon has also stated that is planning to shut down parts of its CDMA network by the end of 2019.

Coming back to the smartphone, the device comes with a 3-inch display of 400 x 240-pixel resolution. It is powered by a quad-coreSnapdragon SoC, clocked at 1.1GHz. The flip-phone comes with 8GB storage and features a 5MP camera. Weighing in at around 130g, the handset is backed by a 1470mAh removable battery.

The handset is priced at $168 (approx Rs. 10,830).