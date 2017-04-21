LG G6 alleged Indian pricing and release date leaked

We already know that LG is going to launch its flagship smartphone the G6 on 24 April in India. And now just ahead of the launch, pre-bookings for the smartphone have been opened by the company.

Additionally, the company is providing some pre-booking offers as well. As such, the company is offering a cashback up to Rs. 7,000 for consumers who pre-order the device now. And there's mores. The company is offering 50 percent off on the LG Tone Active+ HBS-A100 wireless headset as well.

The cashback will be valid only until May 1 where Rs. 2,000 cashback will be for pre-booking and a separate cashback of Rs. 5,000 will be there which will be valid until May 31. SBI and HDFC Bank card holders will be eligible for the offer. The discount on the LG headset is also valid until May 31. Further, LG is also giving away "EA special gifts" for 6 mobile games including Cookie Jam, Temple Run 2, and Spider-Man Unlimited among others and free one-time screen replacement within six months of purchase.

You can pre-book through the LG website.

While this has all been going on, now the price of LG G6, has also been leaked by a Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom. As per the leaked information, the LG G6 will be launched starting at Rs. 51,990 (MOP) and will supposedly go on sale from April 29 onwards.

Mahesh Telecom shared the information through Twitter.

*Pre-Book the #LGG6 (₹51990/-)

*stock availability-29th April

*Get 4 offers mentioned in the below image

In any case, if we consider this report to be true, LG might be aiming to take on Samsung by putting the G6 on sale from April 29, ahead of the Galaxy S8's May 5 availability. While the competition in the smartphone world is intense it will be interesting how LG will fare against Samsung.