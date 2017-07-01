LG G6+ and LG G6 (32GB) price and availability details revealed officially

And yes it is now official. LG has just announced the LG G6+ and a 32GB variant of LG G6 is now available for purchase in South Korea.

While we had reported the price in our previous article but it was somewhat not confirmed. Now the company has officially disclosed it. As expected the LG G6+ will retail at KRW 957,000 (approximately Rs. 54,100) while the LG G6 32GB storage variant will be available at KRW 819,500 (approximately Rs. 46,300).

Both LG G6 (32GB) and LG G6+ have been made available by the company through three carriers in the country.

Talking about the smartphones, G6+ with 128GB inbuilt storage comes with wireless charging feature which was present only in the US variant of the initial G6. In addition, LG G6+ also comes packed with wireless charging support as well as high-fidelity quad-DAC feature in all markets.

About the LG G6 32GB variant, this smartphone comes with no further specification enhancements. It all remains the same as the standard G6.

Moreover, the company has introduced new colors with the released models. The LG G6 32GB comes in a non-optical Terra Gold, non-optical Marine Blue, along with the already available Mystic White model. LG G6+ is available in Optical Astro Black, Optical Marine Blue, and Optical Terra Gold, color options.

Talking about the key features of LG G6+ and LG G6 both of these smartphones come with a 5.7-inch QHD+ FullVision display with a resolution of 1440x2880 pixels and aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphones are powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor which is coupled with 4GB of RAM. As for the cameras, both smartphones come with a 13-megapixel sensor at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor at front.

However, it is still a mystery as to when or where the two new models will be landing apart from Korea.