LG G6 arriving in India today: Pricing, features and other details

Lg is all set to take the wraps off of its flagship phone G6 today in an event in New Delhi, which will start from 11:30 AM. We already know that pre-booking for the smartphone have been opened by the company. Moreover, LG is also providing some exciting pre-registration offers.

The company is offering a cashback up to Rs. 7,000 for those who pre-order the device now. In addition to this, there is a 50 percent discount on the LG Tone Active+ HBS-A100 wireless headset as well. While LG has not officially revealed the price of the LG G6, the device is rumored to come with a price tag of Rs. 51,990. According to the same leak, it will go on sale from April 29.

Also Read: LG celebrates 20 Years in India with lucrative offers on smartphones and consumer products

Now, with just a couple of hours to the launch, let's go through the specifications and features of the LG G6.

LG G6 sports a 5.7-inch QHD+ FullVision display with the resolution of 1440x2880 pixels. Interestingly, unlike the majority of phones, the display has an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device ships with the UX 6.0, which has been optimized according to the aspect ratio, as claimed by LG.

The smartphone comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor bundled with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. In terms of storage space, the LG G6 will be available in two different native storage variants: One with 32GB and another with 64GB.

The storage space can be further expanded up to 2 TB using a microSD card. Keeping the lights on, there is non-removable large 3300mAh battery, which is said to last a day's use.

The flagship smartphone of LG boasts of a rear dual-camera setup. The setup has two 13MP snappers, where one is meant for taking wide-angle shots with 125-degree lens and f/2.4 aperture, while the other one is for regular shots with 71-degree lens and OIS 2.0.

On the front, the device has a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 100-degree lens.

 

The connectivity options offered by the LG G6 are Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, and USB Type-C 2.0. The handset supports an LTE-A 3 Band CA network.

Being the first smartphone of LG to support the Dolby Vision, the G6 flaunts a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC (digital to analog converter) for enhanced audio playback and experience.

The device also has a fingerprint scanner housed at the back. In terms of durability, the phone is MIL-STD 810G military standard certified.

Story first published: Monday, April 24, 2017, 9:45 [IST]
