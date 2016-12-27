LG G6 to Be Launched Earlier to Get a Head Start on Samsung

LG, the South Korean giant, had unveiled the LG G5, the company’s first take on modular technology earlier this year. But sadly, it hadn’t received the kind of reception LG was anticipating, courtesy poor execution of the modular tech. Now, rumor has it that LG will be announcing its next 'G’ series flagship, the LG G6 earlier than planned to get a head start on Samsung.

To recall, the LG G5 was launched in late February but was not on sale until early April. In contrast, the LG G6 will supposedly hit the stores in late February or early March — that’s around one month earlier than its predecessor. This news comes from a well-known Korean website called ETNews.

If this rumor turns out to be true, LG will have a one-month window to get a head start until April when Samsung will reportedly unveil its next flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Recently, a few reports surfaced online indicate that the LG G6 will ditch the modular (semi-modular) design for a more stable and standard design. It is also rumored to offer wireless charging support. In addition, the upcoming device is also rumored to be water resistant. You can read more about the rumored specs here.

