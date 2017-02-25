LG G6 to come in white, platinum, and black colors

LG’s upcoming flagship, the LG G6 had its fair share of leaks and here’s another one coming your way. Earlier today, a new leak surfaced online revealing that the LG G6 will come in three different colors namely Mystic White, Astro Black, and Ice Platinum.

The leak comes from the famous tipster Evan Blass (also known as @evleaks). So, the news can be considered as good as official. As you can see from the above image, the LG G6 dons a unibody all-metal design sans any modularity aspect, of course.

Also, you can see the 5.7-inch FullVision display with the rounded corners as hyped. You can also see a dual-camera module at the back which is thankfully not protruding unlike the one seen on the iPhone 7 Plus. The smartphone is said to be water-resistant and is expected to include an upgraded 32-bit Quad DAC for Hi-Res audio playback.

