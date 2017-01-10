LG G6 confirmed to use a super-wide LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio

LG's next flagship phone, the LG G6, which is said to launch at the end of January is slowly getting into the crowd with all the leaks and rumors. Recently, renders of the phone have surfaced online, and today we have another information about the phone's display technology.

Earlier today, LG announced a new QHD+ display with a resolution of 1440*2880 pixels and it is a super-wide display along with aspect ratio of 18:9, which is unusual for a smartphone. The display is of 5.7-inch in size, and LG claims that it helps in handling the multitasking very well with the Android Nougat's multi window feature.

Also, the South Korean company confirmed that their next flagship phone would use this display tech and we believe it as the LG G6.

Dr. Byeong-koo Kim, Senior Vice President and Head of Mobile Development Group 1, LG Display, quoted as follows: "We expect to maximize user experience and customer value through the super high-quality display with its new 18:9 aspect ratio, which sets it apart from conventional displays for smartphones. LG Display will continue to set new standards in premium mobile displays, based on its differentiated technology."

LG is expected to unveil the LG G6 before the MWC 2017, and the company is planning to showcase the phone at the mega event. Other specifications of the phone include: Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, dual rear camera are the major ones leaked ahead of launch.