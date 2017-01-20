LG G6 with unusual display resolution, AI assistant, and heat piping teased with invite

LG has already sent out media invites for an event on February 26 wherein the G6 is highly anticipated to be announced. In addition to sending the invites, the company has teased many features that will be included in the flagship.

Previous rumors pointed out at the use of an unusual screen resolution of 1440x2880 pixels and an aspect ratio of 2:1 on the LG G6. Though the aspect ratio of 2:1 is usual as 16:9 is more common, LG has stated that this aspect ratio to be used on the G6 can fit more elements in the frame. This was made evident in the graphic that the South Korean manufacturer used for the invites. The graphic showed an image in the new aspect ratio of 2:1. Notably, it was stated that the fireworks in the same wouldn't have been visible if the older 16:9 aspect ratio was used.

The decision of LG to use the 2:1 standard seems to be in line with the proposed Univisium universal film format that is aimed to create a singular and new video aspect ratio standard. Some shows of the past such as House of Cards of 2013 and Stranger Things of 2016 those were produced by Netflix featured the new 2:1 aspect ratio.

Apart from the aspect ratio, the LG G6 will feature a heat dissipating piping in the interiors that is expected to improve the phone's temperature while in use and idle both. The company seems to be more focused on improving the heat performance of the upcoming flagship after the Galaxy Note 7 mishap that resulted in Samsung recalling the phablet.

LG has also announced that it will be introducing a new AI with its flagship G6. While not many details of the AI assistant are known, it is not a surprise as it is the time of AI assistants right now and many companies are introducing the same in their smartphones.

